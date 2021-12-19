ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ba3mk_0dREYDZM00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19 , as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

Dr. Fauci warns omicron variant is ‘raging around the world’

In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.

Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

MetroHealth begging Northeast Ohioans to ‘care as much as we do’ amid COVID surge

In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Student loan payment pause extended until May

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Cuyahoga County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 14,414 new cases, 214 hospitalizations

Related video: The Ohio National Guard is operating a drive-thru COVID testing site in Cleveland COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon. There have been 1,910,991 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 14,414 new cases […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

US to lift travel ban on 8 southern African countries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions to eight southern African countries on New Year’s Eve, the White House announced Friday. The restrictions, imposed last month, were meant to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant. The Nov. 29 ban barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, […]
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Omicron#Democrats#Vaccinated#Northeast Ohioans#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Mayor-elect Justin Bibb urges Cleveland to take precautions this holiday season amid omicron surge

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb is urging everyone to take precautions this holiday season as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge across Northeast Ohio. In a video tweeted out early Christmas Eve, Bibb asks Cleveland residents to get vaccinated to help prevent further hospitalizations in Cuyahoga County. “This is a pandemic […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy