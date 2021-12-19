ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed Sunday in southern Mexico, dumping a group heading to a Christmas party into a ravine and sending 23 people to the hospital, authorities said.

The civil defense office in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said people from the town of Santos Reyes Nopala were walking over the bridge to get to a party when the structure failed.

The injured included 12 adults and 11 children. Many were taken to a hospital in the nearby beach resort of Puerto Escondido.

Such bridges are not uncommon in rural Mexico. Most are supported by a combination of steel cables and wooden planks, but some are built with ropes. It was not clear which type of bridge was involved in the collapse.

The Associated Press

Police in Ohio city seek thieves who stole pedestrian bridge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in an Ohio city are scratching their heads after someone stole a 58-foot (18-meter) long pedestrian bridge. The span, described as a Lego-like structure, once crossed a river in the city’s Middlebury Run Park near Goodyear’s world headquarters. It was removed years ago as part of a wetlands restoration project and had sat in a nearby field while the city planned to repurpose it.
OHIO CITY, OH
