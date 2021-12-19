ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Manchin says he cannot vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill

Cover picture for the articleDec. 19 (UPI) — Sen. Joe Manchin revealed Sunday that he would not vote for the $2 trillion social and climate spending bill known as Build Back Better. Manchin told Fox News Sunday that he had reached the decision to break from his fellow Democrats after trying to reach compromises and...

The Conversation U.S.

Manchin takes aim at Build Back Better, but his real focus is on West Virginia

Joe Manchin isn’t averse to taking a shotgun to policy he dislikes. In 2018, the senator starred in a political ad in which he explains how a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act – something his opponent, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey, was at the time trying to do – would strip health care from numerous West Virginians. Manchin then takes out a shotgun and unloads on the Morrissey lawsuit. The ad, titled “Dead Wrong,” simultaneously displays Manchin’s support for a popular program while signaling a pro-gun stance. It is also instructive for understanding the political challenge that Manchin faces over the...
