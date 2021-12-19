Truck knocks out ferry door

Three people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital very early Wednesday morning following a crash and rollover on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs. The call came in just before midnight, Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster said. Firefighters and EMS personnel discovered two of the occupants of the vehicle had “self-extricated” however one was trapped, Foster said. Firefighters rescued the trapped occupant with rescue tools, Foster said. The sedan the three were in appeared to have hit a utility pole, then a tree, before rolling onto its side, Foster said. Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and Tisbury ambulances transported the injured people from the scene. Eversource deemed the pole safe overnight, Foster said, however a crew was expected to return later on Wednesday to repair or replace it. The 20-year-old operator of the sedan, a 2010 Audi, will be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, according to Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Nicholas Curelli. Sgt. Curelli said the passengers were 20 and 21 years old.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO