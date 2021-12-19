ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck knocks out ferry door

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard was damaged Sunday morning when a tractor trailer hit one of the ferry’s vehicle doors. “A semi struck the stern door while the vessel was loading...

www.mvtimes.com

