ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford church adopts 3-year-old for Christmas after his mom dies in crash

By WTVO Newsroom, Rachael Perry
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9N25_0dREWeql00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A three-year-old is without a mother after a Rockford crash, and a stateline church is now on a mission to give him a Christmas to remember.

Antonio’s grandmas said that he asks everyday if his mom is coming back, so this year, a local church wanted to make sure that Antonio never feels alone, especially on Christmas.

“This is a pillow that one of my friends had made for him, and he sleeps with it every night,” said Felscia Spears, Antonio’s grandmother.

Spears is now caring for her three-year-old grandson Antonio.

“Well, Antonio lost his mom a few months ago,” Spears said. “My pastor adopts a child each year, a family. He asked if it would be okay if he adopted Antonio as the family this year for the church.”

Coroner ID’s 31-year-old woman killed in Monday crash at N. 2nd and Spring Creek

Antonio’s mom died in October in a Rockford car crash, making this his first Christmas without here. That is where Pastor Ronald Alexander of Hope Fellowship Church of Rockford comes in.

“When this tragedy happened, I wanted to make sure he was provided for,” Alexander said.

Hope Fellowship Church of Rockford is adopting the family for the holiday this Christmas, and gathering donations for Antonio.

“That even though there was one part we could not replace, I felt like we could do something to keep him lifted, to keep him excited and to give him what I feel like Christmas is all about,” Alexander said. “To us, Christmas is giving, not receiving.”

Antonio could not be more deserving, according to Alexander.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” Alexander said. “That we would become that village, literally, that we would be the ones to surround him and support him, I want him to be so overwhelmed with love that he won’t miss what’s missing.”

“He’s always told me, from day one, that if this kid needs anything, let him know,” Spears added. “It feels great, because you find yourself worrying about what are you going to do.”

Spears said that, aside from opening gifts, Antonio has one more request this year.

“He asks my pastor every time we see him to pray for his mom,” Spears said. “No matter where we’re at, he’s going to ask somebody to pray for her.”

Spears thanked everyone for the love and support. People who wish to donate can bring a gift to Hope Fellowship Church , or make a donation on Cash App at $HopeRockford. Make sure to put Antonio in the memo. People can also donate through Givelify Hope Fellowship Church of Rockford, IL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 9

SEPR
5d ago

Good Christians doing the right thing. May God protect him all his days.

Reply
8
Truthfinder
5d ago

People coming together when its needed most. Seems like it doesn't happen very often anymore.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Christian School’s founder dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rex Roth, the founder of Rockford Christian Schools, died Thursday at the age of 89. In 1959 he and his wife Shirlee started a Christian school in Rockford.  In 1960, they began Rockford Christian Day Camp and in the first two years it grew into 150 students per week.  Over the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed after crashing into cement pole in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed after crashing his car into a cement pole at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road on Thursday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the crash at 10:40 p.m. The car had heavy damage, deputies reported, and the driver was unresponsive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire in shed spreads to Rockford house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon. The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire. Officials said the fire then spread to the house. Authorities have not yet disclosed the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Traffic Accident#Hope Fellowship Church
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17-year-old shot in Freeport on Thursday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 200 block of S. Walnut Avenue around 3:44 a.m. and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the investigation […]
FREEPORT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy