Santa comes to the Mall of Louisiana to take pictures with families
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The whole family can take pictures with Santa, this includes the furry four-legged members too!. Santa Claus is bringing joy...www.brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The whole family can take pictures with Santa, this includes the furry four-legged members too!. Santa Claus is bringing joy...www.brproud.com
Everybody should be able to take a photo with Santa regardless of their "Background".. The Gun was just a little too much I'd say. If you ask me animals indoors is a little overboard as well. Not everyone requires a service animal and most of these folks walking around with so called service animals aren't even service animals
Comments / 11