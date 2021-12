Humidity and Christmas music filled the air at Hood Stadium Friday during the Trees for Troops event which had soldiers waiting in line beginning at 7:15 a.m. Trees for Troops provides free Christmas trees during the first weekend of December. Created by the Christmas Spirit Foundation, Trees for Troops has delivered more than 225,000 live Christmas trees to servicemen and women throughout the world. All the trees are grown on tree farms and donated by more than 800 different tree farmers.

