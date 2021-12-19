ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Meals on Wheels distributes 10,000 meals to local churches

By Amanda Slee
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8beq_0dREUyBd00

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa had a busy weekend of distributing thousands of meals to some of Green Country's churches.

Over the course of the weekend, the group passed out a total of ten thousand meals.

Sunday afternoon they were providing meals to five local churches on the east side of town.

The churches will then prepare those meals to pass out to those in need.

For the east side community, Meals on Wheels decided to have a Hispanic flair for the meals.

Bob Beard with Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa told 2 News, “beans and rice and maize and tortillas and a lot of other items that are in there that they like. They have flan for dessert as well. Then we are also providing a $20 certificate for grocery stores that they can purchase food to supplement what we have given them with a ham or turkey or meat of their choice or other groceries.”

On Saturday, they provided meals to some of the north side churches in the same fashion as Sunday.

The meals don't stop there, Meals on Wheels will continue to distribute meals to their clients throughout this week helping those in need this holiday season.

