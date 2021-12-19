ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Warren Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Sanjana Karanth
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Elizabeth Warren announced on Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19, as the latest virus variant has begun spreading across the nation nearly two years into the pandemic. “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough...

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
CBS Philly

U.S. Senator Chris Coons Of Delaware Tests Positive For COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — U.S. Senator Chris Coons of Delaware announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Sen. Coons said he was getting tested regularly and received the “bad news” Wednesday night. “I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines. Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering,” he said. Sen. Coons is the second local Congressional member to test positive within the last week. U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) announced his diagnosis Sunday. As the New Jersey Democrat did, Sen. Coons used his announcement to urge vaccinations and boosters as the number of COVID cases continue to climb. “As we deal with the sharp rise in Omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy,” he said.
HuffingtonPost

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot, said Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Democrat received his diagnosis via a PCR test, he said in a short video shared to his social media platforms. His wife, Gwen, and 15-year-old son, Gus, have also tested positive.
