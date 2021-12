Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 list, per the team’s Twitter. An already decimated Colts offensive line takes yet another crucial blow, with Nelson now a sure thing to miss their Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Guard Mark Glowinski was also placed on the COVID list, while center Ryan Kelly will be out for personal reasons. That’s three starting linemen now out for the Colts, something that does not bode well against a Cardinals defense that ranks seventh in the NFL with 2.6 sacks per game. Nelson missed three games earlier this season after being placed on the injured reserve, the only games he has missed in his decorated four-year career.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO