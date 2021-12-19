Casino Rama postpones upcoming concerts amid Ontario’s newly imposed COVID restrictions

Ontario is introducing new public health measures following an uptick in COVID-19 infections boosted by the Omicron variant. The Ontario government has announced that it is reinstating capacity limits for some indoor venues, including casinos, movie theatres and entertainment or sports venues. The new rules will go into effect on...
A concert planned for New Year’s Eve will be moved into 2022 to avoid rising COVID-19 cases. A New Year’s Eve concert planned by the The Grand, Delaware Symphony Orchestra and OperaDelaware has been postponed. The concert, which would have seen the symphony and the OperaDelaware play in the first half and Tony-award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell play in ... Read More
With COVID-19 cases rising all across Canada, provincial governments are taking action by placing new health and safety restrictions on casinos in their respective regions. Just over 11,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Canada Tuesday, with Quebec and Ontario accounting for just over 8,500 of those cases. There are now nearly 73,000 active cases and the death toll in the country due to the virus has surpassed 30,000.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Monday said there are no plans to modify the Dec. 31 “America’s Party” fireworks extravaganza on the Strip, as other major cities modify their festivities while the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads nationwide. A Clark County official added that there...
The Ontario government doesn’t see much difference between how the province’s brick-and-mortar casinos are run now and how a host of online sportsbooks and other gambling sites will operate in the future on its behalf — even if a watchdog might think otherwise. Ontario’s auditor general released...
With just a few days to go before Christmas, it is starting to look as though all major cruise lines are making amendments to their protocols. Seattle-based Holland America Line is the next to do so. The Carnival-owned cruise line has adjusted its requirements for wearing a mask and strongly...
After more than a year, a $33 million expansion project at the Island Resort & Casino’s Palm Tower is almost complete. From January to July, phase two involved the construction of 128 new rooms, bringing the total to 341 rooms in that tower. For the rest of the year, it was all about phase three.
Evolution has launched three live casino tables for win2day, an online gaming platform owned by Österreichische Lotterien, or Austrian Lotteries. The provider will bring two blackjack and one roulette table to Austrian Lotteries’ live dealer environment, continuing their longstanding relationship. Austrian Lotteries holds the exclusive right to run...
Evolution has entered the newly regulated Buenos Aires online gambling market via operator BetWarrior, becoming the first and only live casino provider to launch on the jurisdiction’s opening day. The development will see Evolution enter two markets – the Buenos Aires Province and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires,...
Stake.com has made its debut in the UK market, officially launching its site in the country after earlier securing a UK Gambling Commission licence. The site will run in partnership with TGP Europe, which will power sportsbook, casino and gaming products, as part of its global expansion plans beyond its core Latin American and Canadian markets and operated by its Australia and Serbia-based teams.
Clarion Gaming announced Wednesday that new April 2022 dates for the gaming industry’s biggest conference were not secured yet, and that negotiations with ExCeL would continue through the Christmas period. Last week Clarion Gaming announced the postponement of ICE London from its planned dates in early February and set...
Recent policy changes worldwide and onboard for the Royal Caribbean ships seem to be having a further effect on the on board operations for the cruise line. Following the implementation of several restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks inside the ships, fears of the mass spreading of Omicron, and a recent, although minor, outbreak of COVID cases onboard one of its ships, Royal Caribbean is now banning smoking in its casinos.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be another year without a New Year’s Eve dance party at First Avenue.
The iconic Minneapolis venue announced this week that it’s canceling its New Year’s Eve Danceteria. The news comes as Minnesota is seeing a surge in Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.
“We are all tired of the pandemic’s disruptions in our plans and daily life,” the venue said in a statement. “Thank you forever to all the health care professionals, teachers, and front-line workers (we see you, grocery, USPS, service industry, and delivery folks). It also feels unbelievable to be postponing and cancelling concerts and...
Ontario’s new COVID-19 restrictions officially came into effect at 12:01 am on Sunday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province. In light of the Omicron variant quickly taking hold in the province, Premier Doug Ford announced the new restrictions on Friday. They include capacity limits, limits on social gatherings, and more. We’ve rounded up all the new rules in one place for easy access:
