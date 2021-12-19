Casino Rama postpones upcoming concerts amid Ontario’s newly imposed COVID restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be another year without a New Year’s Eve dance party at First Avenue. The iconic Minneapolis venue announced this week that it’s canceling its New Year’s Eve Danceteria. The news comes as Minnesota is seeing a surge in Omicron variant COVID-19 cases. “We are all tired of the pandemic’s disruptions in our plans and daily life,” the venue said in a statement. “Thank you forever to all the health care professionals, teachers, and front-line workers (we see you, grocery, USPS, service industry, and delivery folks). It also feels unbelievable to be postponing and cancelling concerts and...

1 DAY AGO