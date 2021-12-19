ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs students building bunk bed for family in need

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoH2O_0dRERAfi00

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Help is on the way for a Kent County family in need of a bed, and it’s all thanks to the help of some students at Cedar Springs High School.

Every year the Future Farmers of America student chapter at the school participates in a community volunteer project.

Normally, it involves service work, but this is the first building project they’ve done, according to the FFA Advisor and Agriculture teacher, Brentt Willett.

“I was a student here and to my knowledge we’ve never done a building type project to give back, it’s been some kind of service work at a community center in town or in Rockford as well,” he said.

The group reached out to a local church who recognized a family needed a bunk bed for their children and for the last week, that’s what these students have been working on.

The project has given students an opportunity to see why they should serve others.

“It’s definitely a challenge to make sure it’s right, but it feels rewarding and makes you want to work harder knowing what it goes to in the end,” Hayden Poffinbarger said.

The FFA group, along with the school’s wood shop class, worked on the project Sunday afternoon and will continue putting the bed together this week in hopes to deliver it to the family before Christmas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Kent County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Cedar Springs, MI
City
Christmas, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunk Bed#Charity#Cedar Springs High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy