ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants’ Sterling Shepard tears Achilles

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM5uA_0dREQxRk00
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been officially diagnosed with a torn Achilles, per a club announcement. This will be a season-ender for Shepard, who has not played a complete season since 2018.

This was already an injury-riddled season for Shepard as Sunday’s game against the Cowboys was only his second since returning from a four-game absence caused by a quad injury. Shepard also missed three weeks in October due to a hamstring injury.

When he’s healthy, Shepard is a favorite target in the Giants’ offense and tends to be a reliable one. In his last full season, Shepard caught 66 balls for 872 yards (both career highs). In his rookie season (the only other season in which he’s played all 16 games), Shepard caught a career-high eight touchdown passes. Last year, despite missing four straight games early in the season, Shepard was able to match his career high for catches in a season from 2018.

So it stands to reason that his best football is still ahead of him, if he can just get and stay healthy. But, over Shephard's six seasons in the NFL, this has a been an extremely tall order for the wide receiver, with this injury putting a demonstrative period on his toughest season yet.

Tight end Evan Engram and receivers Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton will continue to get the majority of targets with Shepard and rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney out. Former Bengals receiver John Ross could see an increase in snaps, as well, due to those same injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad

Jaylon Smith is heading to his third team this season and second in the NFC East. The linebacker has been signed to the Giants practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old played four seasons in Dallas after being drafted by the Cowboys, but was released on October 5. He ranked second in the league in tackles with 154 in 2020, but he was let go after he declined to waive his injury guarantee for the 2022 campaign. That left the Cowboys on the hook for $7.2M in dead money, but allowed them to move forward with their linebacking corps headed by first-round rookie Micah Parsons.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph, P Riley Dixon rework deals

The Giants have a little extra spending money, just in time for Christmas. On Tuesday, the G-Men reworked the contacts of tight end Kyle Rudolph and punter Riley Dixon to create ~$350K in cap room (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com). The Giants won’t be making any marquee signings...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Cowboys
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Saints quarterback news

We’ve seen quite a few NFL teams have to deal with their starting quarterback, as well as their backup quarterback, potentially missing games after entering the COVID health and safety protocols. The Cleveland Browns were forced to start Nick Mullens after Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were unable to play. Meanwhile, Garrett Gilbert started for WFT on Tuesday in lieu of Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy