NBA postpones five games due to surge in COVID cases

By Adam Stites
 5 days ago
The Nets currently have 10 players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, including stars Kevin Durant (left) and James Harden. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA announced five games will be postponed to a yet to be determined date due to the sharp increase in players testing positive for COVID-19.

Three games scheduled for Sunday -- the Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers -- were moved, along with the Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors game scheduled for Monday and the Nets' Tuesday matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Last week, the Chicago Bulls had two games postponed after a COVID outbreak among players on the team.

The Nets currently have 10 players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, including stars Kevin Durant and James Harden. Point guard Kyrie Irving, who still hasn't played a game this season due to his refusal to get vaccinated, was placed in the health and safety protocols one day after the team announced his impending return.

Cleveland added five players to the protocols Sunday before the announcement of the postponements. The Hawks placed star point guard Trae Young in the protocols too.

NBA
