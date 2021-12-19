ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Officials to decide if New York will hold Times Square New Years Eve celebration

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8gz6_0dREP1k000

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce this week whether or not the famed New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be held, or if revelers will be permitted to gather publicly in the area, the Associated Press reported.

The mayor has said that he will make a decision on the fate of the event by Christmas Day, as the omicron variant has sent case rates surging in the city.

In 2020, the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square was muted as people were socially distanced in corrals largely made up of essential workers, notes the AP.

Before omicron took hold, in November, de Blasio had said the event was set to come back in full force, with attendees required to either be vaccinated, or have a medical exemption and a negative test.

“We want to welcome all those hundreds of thousands of folks, but everyone needs to be vaccinated,” de Blasio said in November of the New Year celebration.

According to de Blasio, omicron will be a "fast, temporary phenomenon," that he expects to surge in the coming weeks, then trail off, as most of the city is vaccinated. Approximately 90 percent of adults in New York have at least one vaccine dose, the AP noted.

The mayor has said the surge will be far more manageable than COVID-19's first appearance in New York in early spring of 2020.

“It’s important not to fight yesterday’s war,” de Blasio said, according to the AP. “It’s important to not think we are back in the spring of 2020 or even the winter of 2020. This is a highly vaccinated city where people have much more protection than ever before.”

New York reported a record high of 21,027 new COVID cases on Friday, with most occurring in New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said the cases were "a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and we must take extra care to keep ourselves and each other safe,” according to the New York Times.

De Blasio has announced that New York City will be giving residents 1 million free N95 masks and 500,000 free at-home, rapid tests to help combat the omicron variant, the AP reports.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

421K+
Followers
50K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy