It’s been a busy year for Jack Markell. In June, he was nominated to become a U.S. Ambassador. In September, Markell was tapped by President Biden to lead the effort to resettle thousands of refugees from Afghanistan. Biden named Markell to the newly created position of Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator. The operation is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to secure homes for Afghans who escaped the Taliban.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO