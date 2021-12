Merry Christmas Eve! It’s another year of staying inside for lots of folks, as new variants of COVID continue to cause spikes in cases. Luckily, there’s a joyful catalog of Christmas movies to choose from to keep your home full of that good festive energy all holiday long. Can’t decide which ones to watch? Not sure what everyone will like? One data marketing agency examined the most popular movies popping up on search engines over the holiday. Keep reading to find out which Christmas movie is the most popular in your state!

