ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Groups seek probe of Alabama use of virus funds for prisons

By The Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOVAM_0dRELMlU00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build two super-sized prisons.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, The Sentencing Project, and others signed on to a letter arguing that it is improper to use the relief dollars.

Alabama Landlord gives eviction notices to tenants of an apartment complex under siege by rats

They asked Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters to hold hearings on the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over a prison system it said was riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

ACLU announces it will sue South Carolina over ‘illegally gerrymandered’ redistricting maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the State of South Carolina over “newly drawn and illegally gerrymandered state House maps,” according to the organization’s Twitter account Friday morning.  “We’ll see them in court,” a tweet reads. “Again.” The original lawsuit sued the state over “their delayed redistricting process, which largely […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WRBL News 3

Judge rejects charge against Georgia lawmaker in hit-and-run

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has dismissed a criminal charge of reckless conduct against Georgia state Rep. Trey Kelley. More News from WRBL Polk County Superior Court Senior Judge Stephen Schuster ruled Tuesday that it wasn’t a crime when Kelley didn’t call 911 after a friend called Kelley about a fatal wreck. The charge stemmed […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxine Waters
WRBL News 3

Two train cars full of automobiles burn in east Alabama

SHORTER, Ala. (AP) — Two railroad cars full of automobiles caught fire and burned in an east Alabama town. The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department shared a statement on social media saying freight cars caught fire Thursday night in Macon County. Photos showed flames licking through openings on the sides of the car carriers. The blaze […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ap#The Sentencing Project#Alabama Landlord
WRBL News 3

Crime scene blocked off at Bull Creek Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police have blocked off a scene at Bull Creek Apartments on Creek Way, following a domestic dispute. An apartment building has been blocked off by crime scene tape. An ambulance has left the scene. News 3 is still working to confirm details about possible injuries. Stay with us on air […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Judge drops Kirby Smith cold case murder charges; Rebecca Haynie, Donald Keith Phillips can’t be prosecuted

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Seventeen years after Kirby Smith was shot to death in his Columbus automobile repair shop, the two prime suspects are now free from prosecution. Superior Court Judge Gil McBride issued a sweeping ruling late Wednesday. He dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Smith’s estranged wife, Rebecca Haynie, and her friend, Donald […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy