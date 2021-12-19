ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed Sunday in southern Mexico, dumping...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Pedestrian seriously injured by train near Mandan Park

Omaha Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian and a train. First responders were called to the scene near 13th Street and Mandan Park Friday morning. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though authorities haven't indicated exactly what happened or how the person was injured.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspension Bridge#23 People#Ap
The Independent

Officials halt search for Carnival Cruise passenger in her 20s who fell overboard

A woman fell into the ocean from a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony on Saturday, prompting an international search effort, which has since been called off.Footage of the woman in her 20s falling from the fifth-floor balcony of her cabin was captured on security cameras, taking place in the Pacific Ocean near Ensenada, Mexico.The US Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched for the woman for 31 hours, before halting the rescue mission.Following the accident, the Carnival Miracle boat returned to Long Beach, so authorities could conduct a proper investigation.“After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending...
ACCIDENTS
WHIZ

Police in Ohio city seek thieves who stole pedestrian bridge

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police in an Ohio city are scratching their heads after someone stole a 58-foot (18-meter) long pedestrian bridge. The span, described as a Lego-like structure, once crossed a river in the city’s Middlebury Run Park near Goodyear’s world headquarters. It was removed years ago as part of a wetlands restoration project and had sat in a nearby field while the city planned to repurpose it.
OHIO CITY, OH
wflx.com

Pedestrian bridge recommended for Okeechobee Boulevard

Okeechobee Boulevard runs east-west through West Palm Beach. Day or night, residents in the downtown area told WPTV it’s dangerous to cross. As a visitor from Chicago, Cory Ebert said to get across at the intersection of Rosemary Avenue and Okeechobee with a family of four, it's important to pay attention.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
ABC7 Chicago

Haitian migrants sue Biden administration over treatment at southern border

A group of Haitian asylum seekers who crossed into Texas as part of a migration surge last September filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration this week over alleged mistreatment by U.S. immigration authorities. Mirard Joseph, seen in a widely published photo of a Border Patrol agent on horseback grabbing...
IMMIGRATION
YubaNet

Mexico: 95,000 disappeared persons and 52,000 unidentified bodies

GENEVA, September 29, 2021 – The UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) expressed serious concerns over the gravity of the situation of enforced disappearance in Mexico. As of 26 November 2021, the last day of CED visit to Mexico, 95,000 people were officially registered as disappeared in Mexico. Out of these, more than 100 disappearances allegedly took place during the Committee’s visit from 15 to 26 November. The Committee urged the Mexican authorities to quickly locate the disappeared, identify the deceased and take prompt action to investigate all cases.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy