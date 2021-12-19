23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

A woman fell into the ocean from a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony on Saturday, prompting an international search effort, which has since been called off.Footage of the woman in her 20s falling from the fifth-floor balcony of her cabin was captured on security cameras, taking place in the Pacific Ocean near Ensenada, Mexico.The US Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched for the woman for 31 hours, before halting the rescue mission.Following the accident, the Carnival Miracle boat returned to Long Beach, so authorities could conduct a proper investigation.“After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending...

ACCIDENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO