A bridge in northeast Heber City needs repair after just 30 years of use, and the project will shut down part of the busy Mill Road for up to two months. The bridge renovation is a project that’s been on Heber City’s agenda since last year. On Tuesday, the city council approved spending $212,000 to take care of it. As part of the agreement, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District will cover the other $70,000.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO