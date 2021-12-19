Theodore, Lehner help Golden Knights top Islanders 4-3 in SO

1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Shea Theodore scored twice and added another in the shootout, former Islander Robin Lehner made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Theodore scored on the Golden Knights’ first shootout attempt after his second goal of the game tied it with 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Nicholas Roy also scored for Vegas in the shootout.

Theodore scored his second goal of the game with Lehner pulled for an extra skater. He shot from the top of the high slot just inside the blueline. Jonathan Marchessault also scored in regulation for Vegas.

The tying goal came after Jean-Gabriel Pageau put the Islanders ahead 3-2 with 2:20 left in the third. Kieffer Bellows and Brock Nelson also scored for New York.

The Golden Knights completed a three-game sweep of New York-area teams, having defeated the Devils on Thursday and the Rangers on Friday. Vegas also beat Boston to start the trip. The Knights have won eight of nine overall.

KINGS 3, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period to give Los Angeles a win over undermanned Washington.

The Capitals were missing forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Michael Sgarbossa, all on the COVID-19 list.

Garret Sparks, recalled from the minors before the game, stopped 33 shots for his first NHL win since March 20, 2019.

Blake Lizotte scored short-handed and Christian Wolanin also had a goal for the Kings, who trailed by two late in the second period.

Connor McMichael and Justin Schultz each had a goal for Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

The Capitals had won their last five games against the Kings.

PENGUINS 3, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Danton Heinen, Teddy Blueger and Mike Matheson scored as Pittsburgh beat New Jersey for its seventh straight win.

Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins, who improved to 12-2-1 in their last 15 games. They’ve allowed just 10 goals in their past seven.

Janne Kuokkanen and Nathan Bastian scored for New Jersey. Jon Gillies stopped 19 shots in his first start for the Devils since being acquired from St. Louis on Wednesday. New Jersey has lost six in a row and 12 of 13.

JETS 4, BLUES 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jets linemates Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny accounted for all three of the team’s goals and Winnipeg beat St. Louis to give interim coach Dave Lowry his first victory.

Stastny scored twice and added an assist, Ehlers had a goal and three assists, and Scheifele had a goal and an assist to help the Jets end a three-game skid and improve to 14-11-5. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

It was the second game behind the bench for Lowry. He took over for the rest of the season after Paul Maurice resigned Friday.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola scored for the Blues.

___