Gwinnett County, GA

Police: Man runs down brother-in-law after party fight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for a man accused of using his truck to kill his brother-in-law after a Christmas party and a fight.

Gwinnett County police say they don’t know what started the fight Saturday morning between 34-year old Ernesto Pelayo, of Lilburn, and his sister’s husband, 41-year-old Juan Davila, of Lawrenceville, news agencies reported.

A call to a possible business number for Pelayo, requesting comment, was answered by a woman who hung up after an Associated Press reporter identified herself.

Both men had gone to a Christmas party that started Friday night in Lawrenceville, an unincorprated community about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta, the Gwinnett County Police said.

Police said the fight began behind the house where the party was held and somehow wound up in the street. About 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Pelayo reportedly got into his truck, ran it into Davila and drove off, said said Sgt. Michele Pihera, police spokeswman.

Davila died at a hospital.

Pihera said warrants accuse Pelayo of felony murder and aggravated assault. His truck is described as a black Dodge Ram 3500 with Georgia license plate TAT2291.

Araceli Davila, who identified herself as Davila’s daughter, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by email her father was kind-hearted and helpful.

“He was there for everyone and always had a loving smile,” she wrote. “He truly had a heart of gold and was incapable of holding a grudge. He loved my mother, my siblings and I with all his heart and he was always there for us.”

