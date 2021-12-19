Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to close permanently

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS)—The owners of Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs have announced their business will permanently close.

The owners said the reason for its closure is due to personal struggles including mental health, business, family, farm, and COVID-19.

The owners announced its closure on social media and said they will miss their employees, and showed immense gratitude for their efforts.

Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs also said thank you to its customers who supported them.

