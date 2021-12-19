ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haslett, MI

Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs to close permanently

WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1l4W_0dREJD2D00

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS)—The owners of Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs have announced their business will permanently close.

The owners said the reason for its closure is due to personal struggles including mental health, business, family, farm, and COVID-19.

The owners announced its closure on social media and said they will miss their employees, and showed immense gratitude for their efforts.

Cheezy D’s Deli & Dogs also said thank you to its customers who supported them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Last-minute holiday shoppers fill stores, roads

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are counting down the hours before Christmas day and with the minutes ticking by, shoppers that still have a list to work through are heading to stores right before closing. At the Lansing Mall, shoppers were scrambling to find the perfect gift while others were wrapping up shopping right in […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Haslett, MI
WLNS

Family loses presents to car break-in

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rene Davis said she could not get work done on her car over the weekend. When she showed up to the shop first thing Monday, she felt like something wasn’t right. “I know I opened that door and everything was ransacked and then I immediately popped open my trunk and I […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Deli#Mental Health#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WLNS

WATCH: Napoleon Township Police make traffic stops to give back

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — End of year traffic stops are looking a bit different this year for the Napoleon Township Police Department. The department took to Facebook to announce that instead of giving out tickets during traffic stops, they department handed out $100 bills. The money comes from an anonymous “community benefactor” who donated […]
NAPOLEON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WLNS

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: 3 million Michiganders expected to hit the road

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Thursday, Dec. 23 is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, with officials at AAA saying it expects around 109 million people across the U.S. to travel in various ways. AAA says travel this holiday season is up by 34 % compared to last year and expects to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy