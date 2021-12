HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO