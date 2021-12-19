Vaccinated and boosted Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for Covid-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for Covid-19, the 72-year-old Massachusetts has Democrat revealed.

Sen. Warren on Sunday tweeted: “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated and boosted.”

Her positive result comes about 18 months after her brother died of coronavirus.

She tweeted: “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible together, we can save lives.”