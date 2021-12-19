ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccinated and boosted Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for Covid-19

 5 days ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for Covid-19, the 72-year-old Massachusetts has Democrat revealed.

Sen. Warren on Sunday tweeted: “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated and boosted.”

Her positive result comes about 18 months after her brother died of coronavirus.

She tweeted: “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible together, we can save lives.”

Town Square LIVE News

Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

United States Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware. Sen. Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID-19. Coons is the tenth member of Congress to test positive for the virus this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recently announced that they too have tested positive. Joining them are Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Jim Clyburn, Jason Crow, Barbara ... Read More
EXPLAINER: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?

President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.DOES THE GOVERNMENT HAVE THE TESTS?Not yet. As of this week, the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services were “executing on what's called an ‘accelerated emergency contract,'" the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki...
Representative James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the representative tweeted Wednesday night. He said it is a breakthrough case and he is asymptomatic. "America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune," Clyburn wrote. "I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted."
Elizabeth Warren
Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said. Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a booster shot, said Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Democrat received his diagnosis via a PCR test, he said in a short video shared to his social media platforms. His wife, Gwen, and 15-year-old son, Gus, have also tested positive.
Psaki doesn't deny White House COVID-19 outbreak

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak...
Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
Moderna study suggests 3rd dose effective vs. omicron; Trump booed when he says he got booster: COVID-19 updates

The first data available for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine suggests a third booster dose will be effective against omicron, the variant that is rapidly taking over the world. Moderna said early Monday that in a lab study, blood from 20 people who received the 50-microgram Moderna booster had 37 times the number of neutralizing antibodies as compared to blood from the same number of people who only received two shots. Moderna had reduced the dose of its booster to half the dose of the original two shots to limit side effects such as fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
Congressman Jason Crow Announces Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

(CBS4) — The Office of Congressman Jason Crow confirmed he recently tested positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Ukraine. Rep. Crow said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Rep. Jason Crow (credit: CBS) “I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection,” Rep. Crow said in a statement released Sunday. Crow represents Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District. “I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” he stated. “Everyone eligible should get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent major illness and protect the wider community,” Crow added. He also said he will continue to push for “affordable access to rapid, reliable testing for all Americans.” Officials say Crow is now quarantining at home. Crow was among three Democratic members of Congress who announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey shared that they had tested positive for COVID-19 via tweets from their official accounts. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)  
Biden's COVID vaccine mandate takes another hit in the courts

A U.S. district court in Georgia became the fourth court to enjoin a Biden administration vaccine mandate this week. As with the other trial and appellate courts, District Judge R. Stan Baker found that President Joe Biden had exceeded his authority in mandating the vaccine for all federal contractors. In the meantime, outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all private workers to be vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
