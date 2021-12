The Boston Celtics were supposed to be the class of the Eastern Conference by now. Given their success in 2017 and 2018, the optics leaned heavily in their favor. LeBron James fled the scene, and the team boasted legitimate all-stars to go along with blue-chip prospects. Today, even with two stars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics look like a shell of what they should have become.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO