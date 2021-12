The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Cony Rams in Brewer 90-60 on Thursday night, December 23rd. The Witches drained 10 3-pointers during the game. Brewer led 17-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Cony 25-18 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 42-33 lead at the Half. They then outscored Cony in the 3rd Quarter 24-14 to make it 66-47 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

BREWER, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO