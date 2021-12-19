Freddie Prinze Jr. on How Helpful William Regal Was to Him in WWE

Indianapolis Colts player Ryan Kelly and wife Emma Kelly are paying tribute to their daughter, Mary Katherine. On Dec. 19, Emma took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking loss of their baby girl, 19 weeks into her pregnancy. "There is no easy way for us to say what we're about to say… but we lost our sweet baby, Mary Katherine Kelly, aka Mary Kate, this week," she wrote in part. "I was 19 weeks along, 1 week from the halfway mark. Women have a 1% chance of losing their baby this far along, and yet somehow, here we are."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO