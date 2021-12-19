ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. on How Helpful William Regal Was to Him in WWE

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– During the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed his time in WWE and how helpful William Regal was...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

The Bella Twins Discuss Freddie Prinze Jr. Pushing To Get Them On WWE Television

The Bella Twins recently appeared on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where they talked about their careers and revealed how Prince was a big part of the women’s evolution. Brie recalled how Prinze kept pushing for her and Nikki to be a thing on screen: “We...
WWE
411mania.com

Rick Boogs on How WWE’s Old Spice Commercial Helped Him Get on the Main Roster

– During a recent interview with Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor, WWE Superstar Rick Boogs discussed how appearing in an Old Spice commercial helped him make it to the main roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Rick Boogs on his Old Spice commercial helping him get to the...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History, Limited Edition Merchandise for Day 1, Top 10 Most Shocking NXT 2.0 Moments of 2021

– WWE released a new video showcasing Incredible Feats of Strength in WWE History:. – WWE has announced a collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks for limited edition merchandise that will be available at the State Farm Arena for WWE Day 1 this weekend. This includes a limited edition replica title, which you can see below:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Prinze
Person
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Person
William Regal
411mania.com

More Details On COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE This Week

As we previously reported, the WWE suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 this week, with several talents and staff testing positive. At the time, others had been feeling ill but were waiting for their test results. The company also suffered a setback when they were forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation. The spread of the Omicron variant has led to issues for everyone, including the NBA, NFL and NHL.
NFL
411mania.com

More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
WWE
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Wears 'Festive' Holiday Sweater with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Face On It

Sarah Michelle Gellar is getting in the holiday spirit while showing her love for husband Freddie Prinze Jr. The actress, 44, paid homage to her husband by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an ugly Christmas sweater adorned with his face. On the pullover, Prinze Jr., 45, is rocking a Santa hat and winking underneath the saying, "Happy Holi-YAY!",
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
PWMania

Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning To Impact Wrestling In 2022

It appears that former WWE star Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis could be returning to Impact Wrestling in early 2022. After being released from WWE in April of 2020, Bennett and Kanellis returned to Ring of Honor but can now work for other promotions due to ROH being on hiatus.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

WWE Superstar Says He Just Got Married in Rare Personal Reveal

A top WWE Superstar is a married man. Ilja Dragunov, who competes in NXT UK, went to social media to post a photo of himself and his bride tying the knot. Dragunov revealed that that couple got married on Dec. 17 while adding he is "completely fulfilled." Dragunov is the...
WWE
E! News

NFL Star Ryan Kelly and Wife Emma Mourn "Unbearable" Loss of Baby Girl Mary Kate

Indianapolis Colts player Ryan Kelly and wife Emma Kelly are paying tribute to their daughter, Mary Katherine. On Dec. 19, Emma took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking loss of their baby girl, 19 weeks into her pregnancy. "There is no easy way for us to say what we're about to say… but we lost our sweet baby, Mary Katherine Kelly, aka Mary Kate, this week," she wrote in part. "I was 19 weeks along, 1 week from the halfway mark. Women have a 1% chance of losing their baby this far along, and yet somehow, here we are."
NFL
411mania.com

AAA Reportedly In Talks With Former WWE Wrestlers For Rey de Reyes

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that AAA are in talks with former WWE wrestlers for an appearance at their Rey de Reyes event. The actual Rey de Reyes match currently includes Laredo Kid, Bandido, Cibernetico, and Psycho Clown, but there is an open spot. According to...
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Wins Gauntlet Match, Secures Title Shot Against Shinsuke Nakamura

– Sami Zayn now has an opportunity to become a three-time WWE Intercontinental champion. The WWE Superstar was victorious in the 12 Days of Christmas 12-Man Gauntlet match on tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. Zayn pinned Ricochet after a Helluva Kick in the final fall of the gauntlet match to pick up the win.
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Taven Weighs In On Whether He’s Interested In Going to WWE

Matt Taven has an open road ahead of him with ROH being on hiatus, and he weighed in on potentially going to WWE and more. Taven spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On the possibility of going to WWE: “I mean,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy