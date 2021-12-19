Vikings have flustered plenty of rookie QBs. Next up, Bears’ Justin Fields

Jason begins the show by reminiscing about the time he thought he would die during an Atlanta snowstorm (00:28). DeMar DeRozan is making his case for NBA MVP, but the Bulls are having some injury issues with Alex Caruso’s sprained foot (09:13). Injuries combined with the NBA’s announcement that it won’t pause the season due to COVID-19 could pave the way for an odd 2022 across the league. Dave Wannstedt (NFL on Fox, NBC Sports Chicago) knows what it’s like to feel the pressure of being a head coach in Chicago. Jason gets Wanny’s unique insight on the development of Justin Fields, and what it’s like to be a highly coveted coaching candidate and take over an organization (24:52). Bears fans suffered through another nationally televised embarrassment last night, but Jason points out some of the bright spots to come out of the loss (51:21). Cole Beasley is sidelined due to COVID-19 and after deleting his Twitter, he took to Instagram to bus-toss a vaccinated teammate (01:07:05).

