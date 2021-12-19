Officials investigate fire, possible home invasion at Marshall County superintendent’s house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are investigating a massive house fire at the home of Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley as a possible home invasion.

Wigley’s home, located on Wesley Chapel Road, caught fire on Friday and despite fire crews’ efforts, the home was ruled a total loss.

The scene on Saturday showed the home mostly reduced to smoldering rubble.

“They’re working it right now,” Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims told News 19. “They’re out there working the scene with the fire marshals and the arson task force. We don’t know anything beyond that right now.”

Neighbors told News 19 off-camera they’re sad at the possibility that someone “would target a family who always helped others.”

This is a developing story .

