Suns' Devin Booker: Set to return Sunday night

Booker logged 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 victory over the Lakers. Booker missed seven games due to a hamstring injury earlier this month and looked rusty when he returned against the Hornets last Sunday with a 16-point effort that saw him go 6-for-15 from the field, but he bounced back admirably here and looked impressive on both ends of the court. In fact, the star shooting guard ended just one rebound and three assists away from delivering what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Booker will have tons of value as long as he's healthy, but his upside gets quite an uptick when he's able to fill out the rest of the stat sheet as well.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO