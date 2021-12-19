ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Devin Booker: Set to return Sunday night

 5 days ago

Booker (hamstring) will make his return to action Sunday against the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Suns left Booker as...

www.cbssports.com

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
tucsonpost.com

Devin Booker scores 30 to lead Suns past Thunder

Devin Booker scored 30 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 113-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Phoenix. Booker took control in the third, with 15 points and four assists in the frame to help the Suns jump ahead for good and win their fifth game in a row.
Suns' Devin Booker: Sniffs triple-double against Lakers

Booker logged 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 victory over the Lakers. Booker missed seven games due to a hamstring injury earlier this month and looked rusty when he returned against the Hornets last Sunday with a 16-point effort that saw him go 6-for-15 from the field, but he bounced back admirably here and looked impressive on both ends of the court. In fact, the star shooting guard ended just one rebound and three assists away from delivering what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Booker will have tons of value as long as he's healthy, but his upside gets quite an uptick when he's able to fill out the rest of the stat sheet as well.
NBA Christmas Best Bets – Suns are 5.5-point favorites over Warriors

On Christmas Day, the NBA schedule includes the Hawks-Knicks, Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Suns, Nets-Lakers and Mavericks-Jazz; free NBA best bets are available in this article. Our betting analysts at Basketball Insiders have handpicked the winners of each of these intriguing contests. BetOnline odds are posted below. Of course, our writing team would also like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Have fun drinking that eggnog or booze while watching all your favorite sports games.
Devin Booker stars as Phoenix Suns blow out Los Angeles Lakers to consign LA to third straight defeat loss

Devin Booker led his team with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns pulled away from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, as he played 32 minutes and went 8 of 16 from the field. That's after he was on the court for 26 minutes in his return on Sunday during another blowout victory over Charlotte.
Devin Booker, Cam Johnson shoot Suns to victory over Thunder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have cleaner overall wins this season than Thursday’s 113-101 final over the Oklahoma City Thunder. But in a few of their NBA-leading 26 wins, they’ve shown a unique ability to turn it on when they need to, commonly referred to as flipping a switch.
