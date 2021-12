Applying for, and receiving Medicaid is a daunting task for seniors and caregivers. Our team at New York for Seniors will dedicate the entire year of 2022 trying to provide real resource information to help seniors and caregivers to navigate the process. Our publisher, Vernon Jones, has been trying for over a year to get Medicaid and SNAP for his mom, and he has been unsuccessful so far. If the publisher of New York for Seniors is facing challenges then it is frightening to know what other caregivers and seniors are going through.

