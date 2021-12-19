ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday Night Football: Saints vs. Buccaneers Live Stream

By Editorials
WGAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot near a TV to watch the New Orleans...

www.wgal.com

On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
#Sunday Night Football#Live Stream#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
NFL
Miami Herald

Podcast: Can the Dolphins take down the Saints to move over .500?

Arguably the Dolphins’ toughest test since the start of their winning streak will come on Monday night when the team travels to play the New Orleans Saints. With a win, the Dolphins could go over .500 for the first time since their season-opening win over the New England Patriots, which would be a miraculous feat after a 1-7 start.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Wednesday Update On WR Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced injury updates for several key players. On Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians revealed that four Bucs starters were unable to participate in today’s practice — including star wide receiver Mike Evans. After taking a big hit during Sunday’s upset loss to the...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Dolphins against Saints

Brian Flores’ team heads to the Big Easy. But the Miami Dolphins have a difficult task in defeating the dangerous New Orleans Saints. It’s been a long climb back to respectability. Last week’s 31-24 home victory over the New York Jets was the sixth win in a row for the Miami Dolphins. And a team that dropped seven consecutive games following a Week 1 win at New England, Brian Flores’ is now at the .500 mark.
NFL

