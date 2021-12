Sports betting is set to continue on its upward trajectory next year, as are igaming startups. And look out for crypto’s grand entrance on the OSB scene in 2022. The wave of regulation that saw sports betting bills adopted across many states in 2020 has provided the regulatory impetus that has enabled U.S. operators to push on in 2021. In the process, the industry has achieved a level of exposure that would have been unimaginable when PASPA was repealed just three years ago. It’s a line that is made repeatedly, because it is as accurate as the transformation has been quick and unexpected.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO