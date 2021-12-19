Local store sees uptick in sales as last-minute shoppers try to find Christmas gifts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the most wonderful and stressful time of the year, at least for last-minute shoppers.

For the next few days, many will be out finding their loved ones the gifts they’ve been wanting most. Some of the most popular items this year? Clothing and accessories.

“It can get pretty crazy because people want something very specific and when they wait until the last minute it’s kind of hard to find but we try to get them something similar to what they want,” Cato Business Manager Joanna Johnston said.

Johnston said when looking for Christmas gifts many turn to web-based shopping for its quick shipping. But those who have waited up to this point won’t find a saving grace in the online storefront.

“When we can’t find something specific for a customer we can order it and have it shipped here to the store for free and that way they can pick it up and it keeps our sales going but unfortunately now’s the time when it’s too late to make that order,” Johnston said.

Johnston said her Cato location in Wichita Falls has seen a lot more traffic. Sales for holiday shopping in December 2021 alone have increased nearly 25% compared to sales in December 2020, making it that more urgent for shoppers to find what they need.

“If you come in and you see something you like you better grab it then because it goes really fast,” Johnston said.

While you might be in a hurry to get your gifts, don’t be a scrooge to those trying to help you along the way.

“I would just like everybody to realize that a lot of these businesses are short-staffed and so my best advice is to be very patient and realize everybody’s doing the best they can,” Johnston said.

Doing the best to make everyone’s holiday merry and bright.

Johnston said some stores may be offering longer hours of operation for the holidays so make sure you give every store a call before assuming it’s closed because you may be able to get some shopping done late at night.

Here’s a list of stores and hours of operation this week:

CATO:

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

ACADEMY:

8 a.m. – Midnight (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

KOHL’S:

7 a.m. – Midnight (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

T.J. MAXX:

7 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

DILLARD’S:

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 20 – 23)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

BEST BUY:

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 20 – Dec. 23)

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

ULTA BEAUTY:

8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 20 – 21)

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Dec. 22 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

TARGET:

7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (Dec. 19 – Dec. 23)

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

ROSS:

8 a.m. – Midnight (DEC. 19 TH – DEC. 23 RD )

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (CHRISTMAS EVE)

JCPENNEY:

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

BURLINGTON:

7 a.m. – Midnight (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

BIG LOTS:

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (DEC. 19 – 24)

WALMART:

6 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.