ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local store sees uptick in sales as last-minute shoppers try to find Christmas gifts

By Carney Porter, Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWrut_0dREF6Vr00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the most wonderful and stressful time of the year, at least for last-minute shoppers.

For the next few days, many will be out finding their loved ones the gifts they’ve been wanting most. Some of the most popular items this year? Clothing and accessories.

“It can get pretty crazy because people want something very specific and when they wait until the last minute it’s kind of hard to find but we try to get them something similar to what they want,” Cato Business Manager Joanna Johnston said.

Johnston said when looking for Christmas gifts many turn to web-based shopping for its quick shipping. But those who have waited up to this point won’t find a saving grace in the online storefront.

“When we can’t find something specific for a customer we can order it and have it shipped here to the store for free and that way they can pick it up and it keeps our sales going but unfortunately now’s the time when it’s too late to make that order,” Johnston said.

OTHER NEWS: Jingle and Mingle at the Market hosts over 70 vendors

Johnston said her Cato location in Wichita Falls has seen a lot more traffic. Sales for holiday shopping in December 2021 alone have increased nearly 25% compared to sales in December 2020, making it that more urgent for shoppers to find what they need.

“If you come in and you see something you like you better grab it then because it goes really fast,” Johnston said.

While you might be in a hurry to get your gifts, don’t be a scrooge to those trying to help you along the way.

“I would just like everybody to realize that a lot of these businesses are short-staffed and so my best advice is to be very patient and realize everybody’s doing the best they can,” Johnston said.

Doing the best to make everyone’s holiday merry and bright.

Johnston said some stores may be offering longer hours of operation for the holidays so make sure you give every store a call before assuming it’s closed because you may be able to get some shopping done late at night.

Here’s a list of stores and hours of operation this week:

CATO:

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

ACADEMY:

8 a.m. – Midnight (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

KOHL’S:

7 a.m. – Midnight (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

T.J. MAXX:

7 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

DILLARD’S:

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 20 – 23)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

BEST BUY:

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 20 – Dec. 23)

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

ULTA BEAUTY:

8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 20 – 21)

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Dec. 22 – 23)

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

TARGET:

7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (Dec. 19 – Dec. 23)

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

ROSS:

8 a.m. – Midnight (DEC. 19 TH – DEC. 23 RD )

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (CHRISTMAS EVE)

JCPENNEY:

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

BURLINGTON:

7 a.m. – Midnight (Dec. 19 – 23)

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

BIG LOTS:

7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (DEC. 19 – 24)

WALMART:

6 a.m. – 11 p.m. (Dec. 19 – 23)

6 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
Texoma's Homepage

‘Twas the night before Christmas in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Well in just a couple of short hours it will be Christmas, but we know Christmas Eve can be just as exciting and full of traditions! ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through The Falls, some were still shopping, needing gifts for all. “I just forgot that one last gift […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Texoma's Homepage

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Weather#Kfdx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Shopping
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy