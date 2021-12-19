UK gambling industry group seeks guarantee that casinos will receive Covid support package

Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Cancellations for overseas trips have surged following the introduction of tougher coronavirus testing and self-isolation rules for people arriving in the UK.Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: “It is devastating to see that once again business travel and its supply chain have been left out of Government financial support.We urgently need the Treasury to correct this oversight and support our industry into 2022. This is the only way for there to be a...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO