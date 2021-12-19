ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

UK gambling industry group seeks guarantee that casinos will receive Covid support package

Cover picture for the articleThe Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has called on the UK government to offer reassurances that casinos will receive support if subject to further Covid-related restrictions....

UK nightclub industry calls mandatory COVID-19 passports 'devastating'

According to nightclub industry insiders, new UK rules requiring customers to present a COVID-19 pass to enter nightclubs in England will have a "devastating impact." The new rules, which will affect indoor venues holding more than 500 people, were enacted at what has been called the worst possible time. Officials...
Stake.com commences UK sports betting and casino operations

Stake.com has made its debut in the UK market, officially launching its site in the country after earlier securing a UK Gambling Commission licence. The site will run in partnership with TGP Europe, which will power sportsbook, casino and gaming products, as part of its global expansion plans beyond its core Latin American and Canadian markets and operated by its Australia and Serbia-based teams.
Live updates: UK travel industry decries French COVID rules

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wastewater samples show that the new omicron variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the Florida county that is home to America's largest theme park resorts, officials said this week. The omicron variant has quickly surpassed the delta variant in collections taken from wastewater...
The Differences Between The UK and USA’s Gambling Industry

The United Kingdom’s online gambling industry is known as one of the world’s largest regulated gambling industries. Compared to it, the USA’s online gambling industry is new and steadily growing, but both countries operate their gambling industry in different ways. If you’d like to know what the differences are between each country’s gambling industry, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve covered it all below!
Michael Dugher
Concern for music industry as UK COVID bailouts offer no support

The £1 billion support package for COVID affected businesses offers no assistance to artists or industry professionals. The British Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, brought forward the plan for a £1billion COVID support package yesterday. A statement has already been issued by The Music Managers Forum (MMF) and the Featured...
Chancellor brings forward £1bn support package for Covid-hit firms

It includes one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises for businesses in the affected sectors in England. Rishi Sunak has offered a £1 billion support package to businesses hit by Covid restrictions amid concerns over the “eye-wateringly high” transmission of the Omicron variant. The Chancellor...
UK: Psychiatrists warn of problem gambling rise among over-65s

Psychiatrists are warning of a surprise rise in problem gambling among the over-65s after the largest increase in online betting since before the pandemic was recorded among the age group. About 620,000 more over-65s are gambling online at least once a month than in 2019 – a bigger increase than...
Travel sector ‘left in the cold’ by Chancellor’s Covid support package

Travel bosses claim the sector has been “left in the cold” by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after he announced financial support for the hospitality industry.Cancellations for overseas trips have surged following the introduction of tougher coronavirus testing and self-isolation rules for people arriving in the UK.Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: “It is devastating to see that once again business travel and its supply chain have been left out of Government financial support.We urgently need the Treasury to correct this oversight and support our industry into 2022. This is the only way for there to be a...
Covid: UK reports more than 106,000 cases in new daily record

The UK has reported a record 106,122 daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as pressure grows on ministers to impose tougher restrictions after Christmas.Driven by the spread of the highly transmissible new Omicron variant, coronavirus infections have jumped dramatically in Britain in recent weeks, surpassing 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. Public health experts are urging the government to take decisive action to protect the NHS, including Jeremy Farrar, a former member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), who warned this week that “it’s better to act sooner than later”.The enormous spike in cases has prompted the...
Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
Stormont signs off on £40m support package for hospitality industry

Stormont ministers have agreed a £40 million grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.Grants of between £10,000 and £20,000 will be available to more than 3,200 eligible businesses.Eligible businesses include nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, pubs/bars, social clubs or private members’ clubs.Sporting clubhouses are not eligible.The Department of Finance’s Land and Property Services will take the lead in developing the latest grant scheme.Ministers had faced criticism on Wednesday for agreeing and announcing a series of restrictions without an accompanying support package.The administration currently has around £200 million of funding...
Brexit customs controls coming in January ‘disastrous’ for UK traders, business chiefs warn

Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
UK Government Unveils Support Package For Cinemas, Theaters and Museums Amidst Omicron Chaos

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an extra £30M ($40M) to help theatres and museums in England impacted by the Omicron variant, while cinemas can apply for grants of up to £6,000 ($7,950) per premises. The move comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed there will be no new Covid measures in England before Christmas but said curbs could be imposed next week once more data on the Omicron variant is available. Omicron has been causing mass cancellations of trips to cultural venues in the run up to Christmas, with Covid-19 case numbers just shy of 100,000 per day and Prime...
Covid-19 in the UK: All today’s key data

A large amount of Covid-19 data is being published on Thursday ahead of Christmas, including the latest infection levels, antibody estimates, absences for hospital staff and local vaccine take-up, along with the usual daily numbers for cases, hospital admissions and deaths.Here is a summary of the data that has been published so far:– UK vaccinationsA total of 840,038 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK on Wednesday – the lowest daily figure since December 15.Some 31,684,926 booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 6,207,581 in the past seven days.The total...
Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
