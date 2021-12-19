UK gambling industry group seeks guarantee that casinos will receive Covid support package

A large amount of Covid-19 data is being published on Thursday ahead of Christmas, including the latest infection levels, antibody estimates, absences for hospital staff and local vaccine take-up, along with the usual daily numbers for cases, hospital admissions and deaths.Here is a summary of the data that has been published so far:– UK vaccinationsA total of 840,038 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported in the UK on Wednesday – the lowest daily figure since December 15.Some 31,684,926 booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 6,207,581 in the past seven days.The total...
