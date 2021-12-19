ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Santa Clauses came to town in Rochester’s newest holiday tradition

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b058P_0dREDo0200

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Santa’s took over downtown Sunday in a newer holiday tradition, the Santa Stampede.

Over 250 Santa’s, young or old, participated in a 3 mile run/walk event around Rochester to spread holiday cheer. The group of Santa’s began at 10 a.m. at the Fleet Feet at the Armory on Culver Road.

The newest holiday tradition started back in 2019. This year participates and members of the community were encourage to bring a new unwrapped fleece blanket for donation to the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

9 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the ninth anniversary of the tragic shooting and fire in West Webster, which took place on Christmas Eve in 2012. It resulted in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19. Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused […]
WEBSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Santa Stampede#Santa#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Mistletoe: Tradition or trash?

With a checkered past tied to Norse mythology, murder, fertility, and 18th century England. It’s a wonder how kissing under the mistletoe has become part of holiday traditions.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy