Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

EXPLAINER: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.
Town Square LIVE News

Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

United States Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware. Sen. Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID-19. Coons is the tenth member of Congress to test positive for the virus this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey recently announced that they too have tested positive. Joining them are Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Jim Clyburn, Jason Crow, Barbara ... Read More
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
Elizabeth Warren
BGR.com

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blames grocery stores for skyrocketing food prices

If you’ve been to a grocery store anytime in the past few months, you’ve likely encountered one of a couple of different problems. First, some stores around the country are grappling with shortages of various products. This problem stems in part from lingering dislocations in the economy that have snarled our supply chain infrastructure. They also sent inflation soaring. The other reality shoppers are increasingly running into is soaring grocery prices.
The Independent

Covid news - live: Kamala Harris tests negative after exposure as UK records 106,000 new cases

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid. The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement. Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month. Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
WHYY

Kamala Harris tests negative after a COVID-19 exposure

A staffer who was in close contact with Vice President Kamala Harris this week tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday morning, the White House announced. Harris tested negative via a PCR test for the virus on Wednesday and will be tested again in the coming days. “The Vice President...
Redorbit.com

Elizabeth Warren Spends Thousands on Attack Ads Against Elon Musk

Elizabeth Warren’s Warren Democrats, Inc., spent $3,340 on Facebook ads from December 11 to December 18. Who did Warren spend most of that money on? Apparently, smearing Elon Musk. The attack ads were part of a promotion for Warren’s proposed wealth tax. They accused Elon Musk of being a...
TMZ.com

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Responds to Elon Musk's Tax Dig

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's response to Elon Musk is pretty simple -- amounting to the same thing she's been saying all along ... that the guy's gotta pony up. We got SEW on Capitol Hill and asked if she thought the Tesla chief would start paying his fair share in taxes after the scolding she gave him online over what she perceives as him taking advantage of loopholes ... and avoiding the IRS as a result.
Business Insider

Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts 'brazenness' of lawmakers who flouted a federal law meant to stop congressional insider trading

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out the "brazenness" of lawmakers who flouted a federal disclosure law. An Insider investigation found that dozens of members of Congress violated the STOCK Act. The "Conflicted Congress" project found members of Congress trading stocks in industries they've criticized. Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the "brazenness" of...
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: What next as high court wades into COVID mandate?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether the Biden administration can order workers at private companies and health care employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live.
Times Daily

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
