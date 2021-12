There are officially three weeks left in the 2021 NFL regular season and what a ride it has been. Week to week there have been different teams who showed up and shocked the world by taking down would-be contenders. Things may seem a little bit predictable with less than a month to go until the playoffs, but we are so often reminded that the NFL is a land of parity and a place where anything can happen.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO