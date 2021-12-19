Former Cameron ISD teacher arrested for child sexual abuse

A former Cameron ISD teacher was arrested on Friday for charges related to child sex abuse, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Edward Thomas McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony,

Cameron ISD superintendent Kevin Sprinkles released the following statement related to the arrest:

"At this time, there are no allegations of wrongdoing related to any former or current students of Cameron ISD. If any current or former students, however, have any information relating to potential criminal allegations from Mr. McCormick's time at Cameron ISD, please contact the Milam County Sherriff's Office. Cameron ISD believes that all citizens, including Mr. McCormick, are afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law."

Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles

McCormick currently works as a teacher in Buckholts ISD.

He has since been placed on administrative leave and the district has released the following statement:

Buckholts Independent School District Administration learned that one of BISD’s teachers, Edward Thomas McCormick, was recently indicted by the Milam County Grand Jury of two counts of 1st Degree Felony; continuous sexual abuse of young child. At this time BISD has not been informed of any allegations of wrongdoings related to any current student of Buckholts ISD. Mr. McCormick has been placed on administrative leave as of December 16, 2021, after the Milam County Grand Jury indictments were released.



Please know that the safety of our students is a priority and will remain a priority. If you have any questions or concerns please reach out to BISD Administration or your local police department. Thank you!

Dr. Remy Godfrey

McCormick was released Saturday after posting a bond set at $100,000, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.