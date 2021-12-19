ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube TV reaches deal to return Disney content to platform

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBYxY_0dREDBlp00

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Disney on Sunday reached a deal with Google's YouTube TV to return about a dozen channels to the livestreaming television service.

In a blog post, YouTube TV said it was "happy to share" that it had reached an agreement with Disney to return the content including ESPN and local ABC networks to the platform.

"We have already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as any recordings that were previously in your Library," the post read. "We will also be turning on the local ABC stations over the course of the day."

Disney also said it was "pleased" to announce the deal "after a brief disruption."

"We appreciate Google's collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market and we're thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country," the company said.

With the loss of ESPN, local ABC channels and other content including Freeform, FX, FXM, SEC Network, ACC Network and National Geographic, YouTube TV had announced it would drop the price of the service to $49.99 per month moving forward.

However, upon the news that the services would be restored, YouTube TV said it would maintain its original $64.99-per-month cost but would still provide a one-time credit of $15 for impacted members.

"You will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed," the company said. "For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we would love to welcome you back."

