Calkins: COVID didn't cost Memphis the Tennessee game. A failure of leadership did.

“When I talked to the guys earlier, they were all talking about being vaccinated and then I never visited it again.”

— Memphis coach Penny Hardaway

It was an abject failure of leadership.

It was an inexcusable dereliction of Hardaway’s duty as a leader of a college basketball team.

Saturday’s Memphis-Tennessee game wasn’t canceled because Tyler Harris and Landers Nolley II tested positive that morning. It was canceled because so many other Memphis players were unvaccinated.

Vaccinated players would have been allowed to go ahead and play against Tennessee. Unvaccinated players would have had to sit out.

Counting the two players who tested positive and the throng of players who remain unvaccinated, Memphis was left with just four who could suit up.

That’s why so many Memphis fans made a fruitless — and expensive — trip to Nashville. That’s why the Tigers will not get to play a game that could be critical to its season résumé.

Not because Memphis had an unlucky COVID outbreak.

Because Hardaway failed to do his job.

And no, a coach can’t “force” his players to be vaccinated. But a coach can make it a priority. A coach can revisit the subject again and again. A coach can educate and persuade.

How do you think Ole Miss got to a 100% vaccination rate for its football team? How do you think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it? How about the Utah Jazz?

Why do you imagine 95% of NBA players are vaccinated? You think it just happened that way?

No.

The leaders of those teams all educated their players until they understood that getting vaccinated was the smart and responsible thing to do.

Then there was Hardaway’s approach. Which was negligent bordering on reckless.

Hardaway said in September that 90% of the team was vaccinated. That clearly was not true.

So why did he say that?

“I think initially, when I talked to the guys earlier, they were all talking about being vaccinated and then I never visited it again,” Hardway said. “So I probably misspoke. I never even thought about it again after that.”

Yes, you read that right.

He never even thought about it again after that .

Other leaders across the city and the country were doing whatever they could to protect the people under their charge.

Hardaway evidently had some conversations with his players and then let it go.

Can you imagine?

Some of you doubtless will try and tell me that college athletes all sail through COVID anyway. Even though that is not always true. But fine, put aside the obvious health concerns. Hardaway knew the COVID protocols. How about protecting his players’ ambitions on the court?

This is a team that was sidelined by COVID issues last season. So it’s not like any of this was a surprise. But now the Tigers have lost a critical game toward establishing their NCAA Tournament bona fides. And they have nobody to blame but themselves.

It’s both infuriating and embarrassing. Especially at a place that just attained Carnegie R1 designation as a top tier research university.

Memphis is an institution that values and advances scientific knowledge. But it also is represented by a basketball coach who doesn’t seem to give a flip.