Next Generation Prime Gene Editing Systems Expands Technology’s Therapeutic and Research Applications

By Broad Institute
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have boosted the efficiency of prime editing, a highly versatile CRISPR-based gene editing technology, and used the improved system to correct disease mutations in cells. Scientists have developed a suite of molecular tools that increase the efficiency of a gene-editing technique called prime editing for a wide variety...

scitechdaily.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Editing Genes#Sickle Cell#Gene#Prime Editing#Crispr#Harvard#Nature Biotechnology#Princeton University#University Of California#Ucsf
