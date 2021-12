Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they look to end their home campaign on a high against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16. Another daunting task awaits the Carolina Panthers this weekend as the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town. This is the last time Matt Rhule’s men will take the field at Bank of America Stadium in 2021, so it’s vital they send long-suffering fans home with something to cheer after a disappointing year so far.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO