Charleston, SC

Hundreds of children receiving gifts from Toys for Tots

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday was a great day at the “Toy Factory” as hundreds of children will receive toys, thanks to the many donations to Toys for Tots.

With just over 300 families lined up, more than 700 children will receive toys this holiday season.

“It’s such a good organization helping so many families,” says volunteer Ciarra Allen. “I wanted to do something meaningful and see the families’ faces and see the joy on the kids’ faces.”

Doors opened around 8:30 a.m. with Marines and volunteers ready to hand out toys to families.

“You don’t really feel the emotion until you actually see it,” says Sergeant Andrew Duval. “It definitely hit the heart to know that we were able to help these people.”

A woman who registered Saturday was able to get a bicycle for her younger nephew.

“So grateful, definitely so grateful, my nephew is going to absolutely love it, we’re so appreciative.”

Another woman said that the toy drive was “amazing, especially for the people who had a hard time during the pandemic – I’m so appreciative, I love it.”

