NHL announces cross-border postponements due to COVID

The NHL announced Sunday that all games matching a Canadian-based team against a U.S. team from Monday through the start of the holiday break on Thursday will be postponed and rescheduled.

The league said the games are being called off because of concerns about COVID-19 in relation to cross-border travel and the “fluid nature” of federal travel restrictions.

The postponements comprise these 12 games:
–Monday, Montreal at New York Islanders, plus Anaheim at Edmonton
–Tuesday, St. Louis at Ottawa, Vancouver at San Jose
–Wednesday, Montreal at the New York Rangers, Winnipeg at Dallas, Edmonton at Los Angeles
–Thursday, St. Louis at Toronto, Carolina at Ottawa, Montreal at New Jersey, Anaheim at Vancouver, Edmonton at San Jose.

The NHL said it will continue to play its 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

“Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among Players, coaches and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness,” the league said in a statement. “Therefore, the NHLPA’s and NHL’s medical experts have determined that, with virtually all Players and Club hockey staff fully vaccinated, the need to temporarily shut down individual teams should continue to be made on a case-by-case basis. ”

Still to be determined is whether NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing beginning in February. A statement from the league and the players association said the two sides “are actively discussing the matter … and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days.”

–Field Level Media

