Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19

By Morgan Keith
 5 days ago
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., take part in the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said they are both experiencing mild symptoms.
  • Both senators are vaccinated and have recieved a booster shot, and urged others to do so as well.
  • Their announcements come as the Omicron coronavirus variant fuels case surges across the US.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday they tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing mild symptoms.

"I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," Warren said on Twitter , adding that she is vaccinated and has recieved a booster shot.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," Warren said, sharing a link to places that offer COVID-19 vaccines throughout the US.

Booker, who said he began feeling symptoms on Saturday, also encouraged anyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

"I'm beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I'm certain that without them I'd be doing much worse," Booker said in a tweet .

The announcements come as many cities are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Early data suggests the strain could be significantly more transmissible, but potentially cause less severe illness, than other strains, Insider's Aria Bendix reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday people who are vaccinated and boosted "should feel reasonably comfortable" despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, but that "we may need to be more restrictive" if numbers worsen.

Fauci also said on Sunday the Omicron strain is "raging through the world" but that he doesn't yet foresee more lockdown measures in the US.

Read the original article on
Comments / 0

 

Miami, FL
