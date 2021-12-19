Photos released of suspects in cluster of parking deck break-ins

Piedmont parking deck break-ins suspects

ATLANTA — Officials released surveillance photos of suspects police said broke into several cars in the Piedmont Hospital employee parking deck last week.

Police were called early Tuesday to investigate several break-ins at the parking deck. Officers found at least 20 vehicles that had been broken into.

Officials said that three suspects driving a stolen silver 2022 Toyota Corolla were seen on security cameras breaking into cars at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The Corolla was stolen Monday night from The Georgian Terrace on Peachtree Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or go to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

