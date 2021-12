TROUT RUN, Pa. — Camp Susque is a Christian youth camp located in northern Lycoming County. Kids of all ages and families flock here every summer and fall for some outdoor fun. However, the camp is also opening its doors to medical professionals and first responders that have been exposed to COVID-19. "We have lodges available where they can come and self-isolate in a beautiful setting. We have high-speed internet so they can stay in touch with their loved ones," said Peter Swift, the executive director of the camp.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO