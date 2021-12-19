Las Cruces Chile Drop will return to ring in the new year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces tradition will have people in attendance this year after being a virtual event last year. The annual Chile Drop will be back at Plaza de Las Cruces complete with live music, food, and other entertainment.

Main St. will be blocked off around the Plaza, so the event will be pedestrian-friendly. One change this year, guests will vote on what color the chile turns at midnight, their choices are red, green, or Christmas.

COVID protocalls will be in effect, but since it’s outdoors, masks will not be required. The event starts at 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.